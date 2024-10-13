God Will Overturn Any Doom Prophecy Against NPP– Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician and staunch supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Diana Asamoah, has expressed unwavering confidence in the party’s chances of winning the 2024 general elections, despite prophecies predicting a victory for the opposition.

Diana addressed recent claims by certain men of God, including a prophecy favouring National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Referencing the biblical story of King Hezekiah, she drew parallels between the king’s fate-changing prayer and the NPP’s prospects. According to the account in 2 Kings 20:1-7, King Hezekiah was told by Prophet Isaiah that he would die, but after he prayed, God granted him an additional 15 years of life.

Speaking at an NPP campaign rally in the Ashanti Region on October 5, 2024, Asamoah emphasized that the NPP’s achievements, particularly the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, would contribute to their victory.

“So the NPP government, including Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and Napo, will not accept defeat based on our good works like the Free SHS. Any doom prophecy against us will not stand, we will win the 2024 general elections,” she declared in Twi.