NDC Fights To Upstage Majority In Parliament Over Independent Candidates

Haruna Iddrisu

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has declared war on the Majority Members in Parliament, seeking to invoke Article 97(1)(g) of the constitution to compel them to vacate their seats.

Background of the Conflict

This development comes after four Majority MPs, including former Gender Minister, Cynthia Morrison and MP for Agona West, declared their intention to seek re-election as independent candidates.

Article 97(1)(g) Explained

The article states that a member of Parliament shall vacate his/her seat if the person leaves the party that elected him/her to join another party or seek to remain in Parliament as an independent member.

NDC’s Strategy

However, Haruna Iddrisu, a former Minority Leader speaking at a campaign rally, has vowed to enforce Article 97(1)(g), as they intend to cite the former Speaker Mike Aaron Oquaye’s decision to sack NPP Fomena MP Amoako Asiamah in 2020.

If the Minority can succeed in enforcing Article 97 (1)(g) it may likely affect the composition of the ruling NPP membership strength in Parliament as a Majority till fresh elections are held in those constituencies to fill the vacancies.

NPP’s Response

However, as the development is unfolding, some key members of the ruling party have dismissed the NDC’s move on social media, arguing that the facts don’t support their agenda.

Constitutional Expert Weighs In

According to the NPP keys figures, Article 97(1)(g) applies only when an MP leaves their party to join another or seeks to remain as an independent member.

Precedents Cited

The NDC has cited Wayo Seini and Abraham Kofi Asante’s cases, where they wrote to the speaker, informing the house of their departure from their party.

Counterarguments

However, the NPP argues that Asiamah’s case differs, as he didn’t leave his party to join another.

The Way Forward

As Parliament prepares for Tuesday’s session, tensions are high.

The NDC is determined to push for the MPs’ ousting, while the NPP remains confident.

Speaker Bagbin’s Decision

However, the ruling of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, will be crucial, as Ghanaians are waiting for the outcome whether he sides with the NDC or uphold constitutional provisions.