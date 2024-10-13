Kwahu Youth Demand Action Against Omanhene Over Alleged Extortion And Misconduct

A group of concerned youth from Kwahu, has taken bold action against the Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, over allegations of extortion and misconduct during his tenure as board chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB).

On Saturday, the youth, dressed in black with red bands, stormed the Kwahu Paramountcy at Abene to present a petition to the Queen Mother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, and the Adontenhene, Akyeamfour Asiedu Agyeman II.

The petition, signed by Ayim Benjamin, Ag. Chairman of the Concerned Youth of Kwahu, expressed shock and disappointment at the turn of events leading to Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II’s resignation as ADB board chairman.

According to the petition, the Bank of Ghana’s letter demanding Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong’s immediate resignation stated that his continued hold on office had become “untenable due to the irreparable damage it had caused the image of the bank”.

Allegations of Extortion and Misconduct

The youth alleged that Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong’s actions as ADB board chairman brought shame to the people of Kwahu, reducing them to public ridicule among other tribes.

“We, the concerned youth of Kwahu, are respectfully requesting the Kwahu Hemaa and Kwahu Adontenhene to save the kingdom, attend to the issues that have brought disgrace to our cherished and prestigious Chieftaincy institution, and take decisive action to restore the sanctity of the Kingdom of Kwahu,” the petition stated.

Demands and Consequences

The concerned youth of Kwahu have given the Queen Mother and the Adontenhene a 7-day ultimatum to convey a meeting with the traditional council to destool the chief.

“If Nananom fails to honor our humble requests within the given time frame, we will resort to other means available to us under the 1992 c

Constitution of Ghana and as demanded by the customs of Kwahu to press home our demand,” the petition warned.

The situation remains tense, with the youth awaiting a response from the Queen Mother and the Adontenhene.

The outcome will determine the future of the Kwahumanhene and the reputation of the Kingdom of Kwahu.

Below is the full Petition;

The CONCERNED YOUTH OF KWAHU

motto: Unity In Service To Kwahu.

11. 10. 24

THE KWAHU HEMAA

NANA ADWOA GYAMFUA III

AND

AKYEAMFOUR ASIEDU AGYEMAN II (ADONTENHENE/ ABETIFIHENE)

Dear Nana Akyeamfour,

PETITION IN RESPECT OF THE ALLEGED INDUCEMENT, EXTORTION & MISCONDUCT OF DAASEBRE AKUAMOAH AGYAPONG (KWAHUMANHENE) DURING HIS TENURE AS THE BOARD CHAIRMAN OF THE AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT BANK PLC (ADB) AND MATTERS SURROUNDING HIS IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION.

We the youth of Kwahu who have come together to seek for the interests of Kwahu as concerned youth of the land, with heavy hearts, expresses our utmost shock at the turn of events leading to the pressed upon resignation of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II (Kwahumanhene) as the board chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank Plc (ADB).

As clearly stated and labelled in the letter from the bank of Ghana, demanding his immediate resignation, it is of public knowledge that it sought to suggest that Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II (Kwahumanhene) continous hold of office as the board chairman had become *”untenable due to the irreparable damage it had caused the image of the bank”*

We are so affected as the youth of Kwahu and anticipate the same for all people of Kwahu descent everywhere, as such aspersions have and will continue to dent our highly built reputations as respected Kwahus in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians both home and around the globe.

It has reduced us to public ridicule among other tribes that we encounter in our daily engagements since the break of the story in the media, both print and electronic, particularly on the Internet and social media.

To this end, we, the concerned youth of Kwahu, are respectfully requesting the

1. Kwahu Hemaa and Kwahu Adontenhene as a matter of urgency, to save the kingdom

2. Attend to the issues that has brought disgrace to our cherished and prestigious Chieftaincy institution.

3. Take decisive action as demanded by the customs of Kwahu to restore the sanctity of the Kingdom of Kwahu.

It is our hope that Nananom are able to expedite action on this in the next 7 days without any further delays.

Respectfully, if Nananom fails to honour our humble requests within the given time frame, we will resort to other means available to us under the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghaba and as demanded by the customs of Kwahu to press home our demand.

-End-

Thank you.

Sincerely.,

Mr Ayim Benjamin

(Ag. Chairman, Concerned Youth of Kwahu)

Etena Abusuapanin Kwabena Boateng, Abetifi/ Kumasi

-BY Daniel Bampoe