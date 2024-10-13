4 Die As 2 Vehicles Burnt To Ashes At East Legon

A devastating fire incident occurred in East Legon on Saturday, October 12, leaving four people burnt beyond recognition.

Two vehicles were completely ravaged by the inferno, which is believed to have been sparked by a burning electric pole.

According to eyewitnesses and videos shared by the Ghana Fire Service (GNFS) on Facebook, the incident happened in the afternoon.

Personnel from the GNFS were quickly deployed to the scene to evacuate the bodies from the destroyed vehicles.

The cause of the accident is still unknown, and the identities of the deceased have not been confirmed by the police.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

GNFS Response

“The Ghana Fire Service is working to determine the cause of the fire. We urge the public to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents,” said a GNFS spokesperson.

-BY Daniel Bampoe