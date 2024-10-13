PNC Drags EC To Special Prosecutor Over IPAC Budget

In a shocking turn of events, the People’s National Convention (PNC) has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate alleged bribery during the last Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held by the Electoral Commission (EC) on October 1.

The petition, filed by Mark Ewusi, National Youth Organizer for the PNC and Convenor of Election Watch Ghana, alleges that monies were shared among selected party representatives just before the meeting commenced.

According to Ewusi, he received GHC3,000 from Jerry Apawu, General Secretary of the Liberal Party of Ghana.

However, Apawu claims he gave the money to Ewusi as financial assistance to settle his family’s rent issues, not as a bribe.

This development has sparked heated debate, with some questioning the timing and intent behind the money sharing.

Background of IPAC Meeting

The IPAC meeting in question discussed the opposition National Democratic Congress’ petition requesting a forensic audit of the provisional voters register.

Eight out of ten participating parties opposed the request, while two endorsed it. The EC’s engagement with political parties was televised.

PNC’s History with EC

This is not the first time the PNC has been involved in controversy with the EC.

In 2022, the EC suspended engagements with the PNC due to internal leadership wrangling. The party has since been working to resolve its internal conflicts with some of the leading figures quitting the party to form a new one.

-BY Daniel Bampoe