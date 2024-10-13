Nana Aba Anamoah Lauds Bawumia’s Galamsey Strategy

Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his proposed strategy to address illegal mining, known as galamsey, in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia’s approach focuses on a preventive model, aiming to curb the environmental destruction caused by galamsey through awareness, sustainable mining practices, and enhanced regulatory measures.

In his outlined plan, Dr Bawumia emphasized empowering the Geological Survey Authority to map mineral reserves, providing small-scale miners with mercury-free gold-catching machines, and creating a resource pool of sustainable mining equipment. This, he believes, will foster environmentally responsible operations while supporting miners.

Nana Aba Anamoah took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her support for the strategy, stating, “I just listened to Dr. Bawumia’s remarks on galamsey. Glad he’s finally commented on the menace. His solution is the most practical one I’ve heard so far. I hope he walks the talk if he gets the mandate.”

She also urged Ghanaians to support efforts that protect the nation’s water bodies and forests, noting that the long-term benefits of preserving the environment outweigh the short-term gains from illegal mining.

Nana Aba’s endorsement of Dr Bawumia’s plan highlights her belief in its potential to provide realistic solutions to one of Ghana’s most pressing environmental issues.