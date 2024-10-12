Two Shot At Galamsey Site

A violent clash between Chinese nationals and youth from Sekyere Krobo in the Asanti Region has left two persons shot and injured at a galamsey site in the area.

The incident, which occurred on Friday has sparked tensions and renewed concerns about the activities of foreign nationals in Ghana’s small-scale mining sector.

According to eyewitnesses, the confrontation began when the Chinese nationals, allegedly operating an illegal mining site, refused to comply with demands from the Sekyere Krobo youth to cease operations.

The standoff escalated, with gunfire exchanged between the two groups.

The injured individuals, whose identities have not been disclosed, are currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Background of Galamsey-Related Conflicts

This incident is not an isolated one. Galamsey, or illegal small-scale mining, has been a contentious issue in Ghana for years, with concerns about environmental degradation, exploitation of local communities, and involvement of foreign nationals.

In recent years, several clashes have occurred between local communities and Chinese nationals, who are often accused of operating illegal mining sites.

In 2020, a similar incident in the Ashanti Region left three people dead.

Government Crackdown on Galamsey

The government has vowed to crack down on galamsey, launching Operation Halt to combat illegal mining.

However, the persistence of these incidents raises questions about the effectiveness of these efforts.

“We will not tolerate any foreign nationals engaging in illegal activities in Ghana,” said a government spokesperson. “We urge local communities to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.”

Community Reaction

Meanwhile, Residents of Sekyere Krobo are outraged by the incident, calling for greater action from authorities.

–BY Daniel Bampoe