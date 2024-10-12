GES Addresses 2024 Placement Challenges

Dr Eric Nkansah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that the 2024 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) for Senior High Schools has encountered some difficulties.

According to a press release issued on October 10, 2024, mistakes made by students during the selection process have led to issues with identifying their placement status.

The GES revealed that out of 569,095 results received from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), 451,797 candidates qualified to be placed.

However, examination malpractices were detected during the marking process, resulting in the withholding of 10,898 papers.

This development comes after years of efforts to improve the placement system. In 2019, the GES introduced the CSSPS to streamline the placement process and reduce errors.

To address the current challenges, the GES has opened a Self-Placement Module, allowing students to select from available schools.

Candidates can access the portal and provide the required information, including region, residential preference, school, and program of choice.

The GES has urged students and parents to take advantage of this opportunity, contacting their WhatsApp number (0534517153) for assistance.

Background

The CSSPS was introduced in 2005 to replace the manual placement system. Over the years, the system has undergone several upgrades to improve efficiency.

In 2022, the GES recorded a significant increase in placement success rates, with 95% of candidates being placed in their preferred schools.

Despite these efforts the challenges persist.

Last year, technical issues delayed the placement process, causing anxiety among students and parents.

The GES has assured stakeholders that measures are being taken to address the current challenges and improve the placement process.

BY Daniel Bampoe