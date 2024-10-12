Lotto Operators Parry Allegations Against Sammi Awuku

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) Director General, Sammi Awuku, has received a resounding endorsement from the Lotto Marketing Companies (LMCs) after facing scathing corruption allegations from a former National Interim Organizer, Kwaku Antwi Boadu.

“We stand firmly against any attempt to undermine the integrity of our industry or its leadership through baseless accusations and personal vendettts,” stated Francis Opoku, National Chairman of the Lotto Marketing Company Association (NALMCA).

Antwi Boadu’s accusations, made during a public event on October 9, 2024, claimed Awuku was “the most corrupt Director General in Ghana.”

However, the LMCs swiftly dismissed these claims as “baseless and defamatory.”

“We believe that Mr. Boadu’s remarks were made to settle a personal grievance against the Director General and to unjustly damage Sammi Awuku’s reputation,” Opoku emphasized.

The LMCs emphasized their commitment to fostering a professional and constructive relationship with the NLA under Awuku’s leadership.

“We disassociate ourselves entirely from Mr. Boadu’s statements and suspect that his allegations were motivated by personal interests, rather than the welfare of the organization or the public,” Opoku added.

Background:

Sammi Awuku’s tenure as NLA Director General has been marked by significant reforms.

“In 2020, Awuku launched an anti-corruption drive, yielding remarkable results,” said an industry insider.

Boadu’s allegations have sparked controversy, but the LMCs’ statement suggests internal politics may be at play.

Industry experts urge caution, emphasizing the need for substantiated evidence.

“The lottery industry requires transparency and accountability,” noted Dr. Akwasi Osei, a gaming expert.

BY Daniel Bampoe