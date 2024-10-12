BoG Celebrates Customer Service Week, Emphasizes Customer Protection

The Bank of Ghana has issued a press release commemorating Customer Service Week 2024, highlighting the importance of customer satisfaction and protection in the banking sector.

As the regulator of the banking industry, the Bank of Ghana requires financial institutions to maintain the highest standards of customer care, fair pricing, and transparency.

Customer Service Week, celebrated from October 7 to 11, is an international event recognizing the crucial role of customer service representatives and customer-facing employees.

The Bank of Ghana’s press release acknowledges the significance of customers in the banking sector, stating that their confidence and trust are essential to the system’s safety, soundness, and stability.

Background of Customer Service Week

Customer Service Week has been observed annually during the first full week of October since 1992, when the U.S. Congress proclaimed it a nationally recognized event.

The celebration aims to promote a customer-centric culture and demonstrate the value organizations place on providing excellent customer experiences.

Commitment to Customer Protection

The Bank of Ghana’s Complaints Resolution Mechanism provides customers with specific channels for lodging complaints about financial institutions’ conduct.

However, the Bank encourages customers to familiarize themselves with this mechanism, ensuring they are informed and protected.

BY Daniel Bampoe