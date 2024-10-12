Napo Shakes Eastern Region

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has embarked on a comprehensive tour of the Eastern Region, leaving a lasting impact on the constituents of Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, Abuakwa South, and Upper Manya Krobo respectively.

Afram Plains North: Breaking the NDC Stronghold

Napo’s visit to Afram Plains North, a constituency historically dominated by the National Democratic Congress (NDC), marked a significant turning point.

Stakeholders acknowledged the NDC’s minimal impact on their lives despite decades of loyalty.

Dr. Bawumia’s message of development and progress resonated deeply, thanks to the NPP’s tangible achievements in the area.

One notable achievement is the commissioning of DRIP machines, designed to enhance road infrastructure in the district.

This milestone underscores the NPP’s commitment to improving the lives of Afram Plains North residents.

Afram Plains South: A Shift in Allegiance

In Afram Plains South, the tide has turned in favor of the NPP.

After 32 years of unwavering support for the NDC without meaningful development, the people have recognized the NPP’s superior performance in government.

They are now resolved to vote decisively for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and parliamentary candidate Jacob Zineyele.

Okyenhene’s Blessings

Napo’s journey began with a courtesy call on Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin in Kyebi, seeking his blessings and wisdom.

The Okyenhene’s prayers and guidance have been invaluable to Napo, providing spiritual fortification for the NPP’s campaign.

Abuakwa South: A Vote of Confidence

In Abuakwa South, constituents expressed satisfaction with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s work, indicating their readiness to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia.

A modest donation was made to the Save Our Soul (SOS) International School, further cementing the NPP’s commitment to the community.

Upper Manya Krobo: Confidence in Dr. Bawumia

Upper Manya Krobo’s sentiment is one of confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s capable leadership.

His remarkable performance as Vice President makes him the ideal candidate for the top position. The constituency is poised to deliver an overwhelming victory for parliamentary candidate Joseph Tetteh.

He is expected to visit Ayensuano, Adeiso, and Akwatia this weekend.

-BY Daniel Bampoe