Police Debunk Falsehoods Surrounding Barker-Vormawor’s Medical Expenses

The Ghana Police Service has rubbished the allegations circulating on social media that Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a political activist and leader of the Democracy Hub, was returned to police custody from the Police Hospital due to insufficient funds to cover his medical expenses.

In a strongly-worded statement, the police labeled these claims as “palpable falsehoods” designed to garner public sympathy for Barker-Vormawor.

The Police Service emphasized that, as per their Standard Operating Procedures for suspects in custody, all medical expenses incurred during his hospital visit were fully covered by the police.

Clarifying the Facts

Contrary to reports suggesting Barker-Vormawor was rushed to the hospital, the police described these claims as baseless and urged the public to disregard them.

Due to doctor-patient confidentiality, the Police Service clarified that they cannot release specific details of the expenses.

Background of the Controversy

This development comes amidst a series of claims and counterclaims surrounding Barker-Vormawor’s treatment while in police custody.

The activist faces charges related to his activism and public remarks, sparking widespread debate and attention.

-BY Daniel Bampoe