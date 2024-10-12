NDC Weeps Over Decline In Volta Votes

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is facing a daunting challenge in the Volta Region, its traditional stronghold.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Party’s national chairman, has expressed concerns about the dwindling voter turnout in the region, which could jeopardize the party’s chances of winning the upcoming general elections.

Historically, the Volta Region has been a bastion of support for the NDC, with the party securing a significant majority of votes in previous elections.

However, recent trends suggest a decline in voter enthusiasm, prompting Asiedu Nketiah to sound the alarm.

“The Volta Region is critical to our party’s success, and we cannot afford to take anything for granted,” Asiedu Nketiah stressed during his four-day tour of the Region.

He noted “Complacency among our supporters could harm our chances of winning, every supporter must exercise their right to vote.”

The NDC has set an ambitious target of securing over 85% of the presidential votes in the Volta Region.

However, this goal may be elusive if voter turnout continues to decline.

Asiedu Nketiah’s warning is not mere rhetoric; it’s backed by data.

In the 2020 presidential election, the Volta Region recorded a relatively low voter turnout compared to other regions.

This trend, if unchecked, could have far-reaching consequences for the party’s national prospects.

To address this challenge, the NDC must re-energize its grassroots machinery and motivate supporters to participate in the electoral process.

The NDC Chairman’s call to action is a step in the right direction, but it requires sustained effort and strategic engagement to reverse the declining voter turnout trend.

