Protozoa Donates Medical Equipment To Suhum Hospital

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Suhum Constituency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, popularly known as Protozoa, has made a significant donation of medical equipment to the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region.

The donation, which took place on Thursday included essential items such as an incubator, baby warmer, doctor’s examination bed, wheelchair, and an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine.

Addressing the gathering during the presentation, Frank Asiedu Bekoe emphasized that the donation was part of his personal commitment to giving back to the community where he received his education.

He highlighted the hospital’s critical need for certain equipment, particularly the incubator, which has been absent from the facility for years, leading to premature babies being referred to other hospitals for treatment.

“The incubator has been unavailable at the Suhum Government Hospital, and cases requiring such support are often referred to Koforidua. This long-standing challenge will now be resolved, as the hospital can treat these cases in-house. As someone who grew up and was educated in this constituency, I feel a deep responsibility to contribute to the development of my community,” Protozoa stated.

He further expressed optimism that the equipment will reduce the strain on the hospital’s resources and improve the quality of care for patients.

Mr Bekoe pointed out that many emergency cases, especially accidents, require specialized attention, which the hospital can now better handle with the newly equipped accident and emergency center.

“You often find emergency cases where specialist doctors are needed, but they aren’t readily available. With the new accident and emergency center, specialist doctors will be on duty around the clock to attend to these cases. This will significantly reduce the pressure on the hospital’s wards and staff, ensuring that patients no longer have to be placed on mattresses on the floor due to overcrowding,” he explained.

Protozoa also took the opportunity to emphasize the NPP’s track record in government, crediting the party for delivering on its promises in areas such as education, healthcare, housing, and employment.

He noted that despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPP has outperformed its competitor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He cited the mismanagement of the economy under former President John Dramani Mahama as evidence of the NDC’s poor leadership and urged Ghanaians to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the NPP’s candidate in the upcoming elections.

“Even without the challenges of COVID-19, everyone saw how poorly John Mahama performed during his presidency from 2012 to 2017. His mismanagement of the economy speaks for itself, and I believe Ghanaians will not bypass Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for someone who has already failed them,” he remarked.

A senior nurse at the hospital, who received the equipment on behalf of the facility, expressed gratitude to Mr Bekoe for his generous donation.

She assured him that the hospital will adopt a maintenance culture to ensure that the equipment is properly used and lasts for years to come.

