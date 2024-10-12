EC Engages Diplomatic Missions Over Voter Register

Jean Mensa

In a significant step towards ensuring transparency and credibility in the upcoming December 7 elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has engaged the diplomatic community on the revised provisional voter register.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday, October 10, provided an opportunity for the EC to brief participants on various aspects of election materials, including procedures for redress, timelines for printing notices of poll and ballot papers, and the voters’ register.

EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa emphasized the commission’s commitment to delivering a trustworthy, free, and fair election whose outcome will be accepted by all.

This engagement comes amidst preparations for the 2024 elections, with the EC aiming to enhance the electoral process’s integrity and accountability.

Background

Ghana has a history of peaceful elections, with the EC playing a crucial role in maintaining the country’s democratic stability.

In 2020, the EC successfully conducted elections despite COVID-19 challenges, demonstrating its resilience and adaptability.

The current engagement with diplomatic missions reinforces the EC’s determination to uphold electoral standards and foster cooperation with international partners.

International Observation

The Commonwealth Pre-Election Assessment team recently visited the EC’s Head Office, led by Lindiwe Maleleka, Political Advisor, Electoral Support Section, Governance and Peace Directorate.

BY Daniel Bampoe