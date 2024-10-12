5 Landguards Grabbed Over Encroachment

In a bold move to restore order in the capital, the Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has arrested five suspected landguards for allegedly encroaching on lands belonging to the Ghana Standards Authority and Regimanuel Estate.

This crackdown comes on the heels of petitions about ongoing landguard activities and encroachments in the area.

The REGSEC’s swift response is a move to deal decisively with individuals involved in such illegal activities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister and REGSEC Chairman, Daniel Titus-Glover emphasized, “We are in a country of law, not in a jungle… REGSEC is here to sanitize the region. We don’t want anvanguardismism,’ any sort of miscreants that will try to disturb the peace.”

The issue of land grabbing is not new to Ghana. It’s a burgeoning problem, with over 8% of the country’s arable land acquired by foreign multinationals.

The REGSEC’s efforts to address this issue are timely, considering the devastating impact of land grabbing on local communities.

