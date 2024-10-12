CK Weeps Over Ghana AFCON Performance

Former Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has expressed dismay over Ghana’s poor start to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The team’s dismal performance has left them with only two points from three matches, sparking concerns about their chances of qualification.

Akonnor, who led the Black Stars from January 2020 to September 2021, emphasized that Ghana has the talent to turn things around.

“I can’t imagine them not qualifying for AFCON. They must do it. It’s possible; we have the talent to make it happen,” he stated in an exclusive interview with JoySports.

Ghana’s struggles in the qualifiers have been attributed to various factors, including injuries to key players, tactical inconsistencies, and inadequate team preparation.

Background

Ghana has historically been a powerhouse in African football, winning the AFCON four times.

However, the team’s recent performances have been underwhelming, with the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign ending in disappointment.

The Black Stars’ current predicament has sparked widespread concern, with many calling for a rethink of the team’s strategy and player selection.

Akonnor’s comments come as a rallying cry for the team, urging them to rediscover their winning formula.

“The short term is that we win the upcoming matches. We don’t have any other choice than to win. That is something possible. If you can go to Mali to win convincingly, I think you can win against Sudan. Then, Angola compared to Mali is not a big deal. All we need now is to win.”

With three matches remaining, Ghana’s fate hangs in the balance.

BY Daniel Bampoe