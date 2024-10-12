No Gas Shortage- NPA Rubbishes Claims

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has dismissed reports of a looming Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) shortage in Ghana.

NPA assures that the country has sufficient LPG stock to meet national demand, contradicting claims of a possible shortage.

Localised shortages in Western and Central regions were attributed to LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) refusing to load LPG from Tema.

Ghana National Gas Processing Plant in Atuabo faced technical issues, but is expected to resume full production by October 15.

Measures are in place to prevent supply disruptions, including a scheduled delivery of over 20,000 metric tonnes of LPG between October 21-27.

NPA is prioritizing loading for the Western Region to resolve current challenges.

This development follows previous concerns over LPG supply and pricing in Ghana.

Background

Ghana has experienced fluctuations in LPG prices due to global market trends and domestic supply chain issues.

The NPA’s reassurance aims to calm market concerns and ensure stable LPG supply.