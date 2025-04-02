Eastern Regional Minister Hosts Assemblies Of God Leaders

The church leaders in a memorable pose with the regional minister during the visit

The leadership of Assemblies of God in the Eastern Region has paid a courtesy call on the Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, in Koforidua.

The delegation, which was led by the Eastern Region ‘A’ Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Rev. Dr. Albert Anane, included the Regional Superintendent for Eastern Region ‘B’, Rev. Obed Anderson Asiedu, regional directors and executive committee members.

Rev. Dr. Anane said the visit was to foster a harmonious relationship between the church and government. It was also to express appreciation to the Regional Minister for her tireless efforts to promote the development of the region.

Rev. Dr. Anane spoke about the Transformation Agenda of Assemblies of God, Ghana, and its socioeconomic and spiritual contributions to the country’s advancement. He said the church is willing to support the regional administration and the government to improve the lives of the people.

Rev. Dr. Anane expressed the excitement of witnessing the second coming into office of President Mahama, who is a member of Assemblies of God, Ghana.

The Regional Minister pledged to partner Assemblies of God, Ghana to speed up the development of the region.

Led by Rev. Anane and Rev. Asiedu, the delegation prayed for the Regional Minister for divine protection, guidance, and wisdom in the discharge of her responsibilities.