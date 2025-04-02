3 Injured, 1 Arrested At Kasoa Eid-ul-Fitr Carnival

One of the injured victims receiving treatment

The Kasoa Central Business District (CBD) Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the violent clash that ensued between the two Muslim groups from Walantu and Odupongkpehe Zongo during the Eid-ul-Fitr street carnival in Kasoa, in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The arrest was made following swift reactions by the command, which led to the detainment of the suspect, who, according to the police, is currently assisting with further investigations. A hammer and other offensive weapons were seized by the police, as the groups were said to have carried various weapons, including well-sharpened machetes, to the carnival.

The other three suspects have sustained various degrees of injuries, with one in a critical state and currently receiving medical treatment at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

One of the injured victims, a female, said, “I was having fun with my friends when violence suddenly erupted. I felt a sharp cut on my hand.”

Reports from Adom Online indicate that the altercation, which occurred on Monday evening, arose from long-standing tensions between the two groups.

An eyewitness, Mohamed Osman, disclosed in an interview that the groups had unresolved disputes before the Ramadan fasting period. This resulted in the clash that was witnessed during the street carnival organised to climax the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr.

“Though the groups had a misunderstanding, the fasting period prevented them from engaging in a fight, and the intervention of community leaders also seemed to have put the matter to rest,” he said.

MP Condemnation

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, has condemned the increasing violent clashes occurring in Kasoa and its environs, thereby calling on constituents to desist from these attacks.

Speaking to journalists, Naa Koryoo called on the people of Kasoa to support her agenda to “rebrand the area to attract investors,” and to avoid engaging in violence, which, according to her, scares off investors.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke