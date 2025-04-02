Ken Agyapong Blames Religion On NPP Defeat

Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has launched a stunning religious attack against former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

At a meeting with a group of lawyers in Kumasi, to solicit their support for his second bid to become the next NPP flagbearer, Kennedy Agyapong said the NPP should not retain Dr. Bawumia because the party lost the 2024 election because of his Islamic religious status.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Bawumia’s religious status greatly affected the NPP because a number of Christian leaders who he said did not want a Muslim to become President, campaigned against Dr. Bawumia.

He said, these Christian leaders urged their members not to vote for a Muslim.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) suggested to his audience that as long as Dr. Bawumia is a Muslim and he’s elected again by the NPP, the problem will persist.

At the end of the meeting, a number of those invited dismissed Kennedy Agyapong’s claims, completely dismissing it as “baseless and divisive.”

Some also said available data across the country does not support the religious slant and attacks by Kennedy Agyapong.