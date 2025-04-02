Gold Fields Solves Fiaseman SHS Water Problem

Traditional leaders and Gold Fields officials cutting a tape to commission the project

Gold Fields Ghana Foundation has gone to the aid of Fiaseman Senior High School (FIASEC) in the Western Region by alleviating the acute water shortage problem that has bedevilled the school for a long time.

The Foundation has constructed a 40,000 litre Small-Town Water Supply Systems (STWSS) project for the school at a cost of $17,000.

The project include a borehole, submersible pump, filtration system, a concrete structure, poly tanks and piping to the boys’ and girls’ dormitories as well as the school’s kitchen.

The Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Abdel Razak Yakubu said, “A couple of years ago, the headmaster of the school approached us to assist in solving the school’s water challenges.”

He added, “We decided to extend the support to FIASEC to help make water more readily available to the students and to make their lives at campus comfortable.”

He indicated that water is a valuable resource that must be preserved for future generations, and called on management of FIASEC to constitute a small committee to plan how best money can be raised to manage the facility.

“We will continue engagement with the ECG to see whether the metering system can be changed from prepaid to postpaid, to make the management a bit easier for the school.

“We are not going to leave you saddle with a lot of bills. We will ensure that you have at least three months’ supply of units on the meter so that you can use the three months to sort out how you can pay the bills,” he added.

Mr. Yakubu appealed to companies operating in the area to support in bringing development to the school.

The Headmaster of FIASEC, John Kofi Sagoe, pointed out that access to clean and reliable water is not just a necessity but a fundamental human right and a critical resource for maintaining hygiene and good health, and academic productivity.

“We deeply appreciate this intervention from Gold Fields Ghana Foundation. This facility will ensure uninterrupted water supply to support sanitation, cooking and general maintenance of the school,” he added.

The headmaster assured that the facility will be properly maintained.

He also mentioned some challenges currently confronting the school, such as dilapidated place of convenience for the boys, lack of staff accommodation and modern science laboratory among others.

Senior Extension Services Specialist – Community Water and Sanitation Agency – Western Region, Madam Linda Dedoo, praised the Foundation for the immense support to institutions in its operational areas.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Tarkwa