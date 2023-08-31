Eastern REGSEC Probes Adoagyiri Shooting Incident

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has commenced an investigation into the death of two persons and the attendant injuries of five others at the Adoagyiri community in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region, following a chieftaincy dispute.

At an Emergency meeting held in Koforidua on Wednesday 30th August 2023 in respect of the shooting incident that occurred at Adoagyiri, the Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, in a communiqué sighted by DGN condemned the incident and also assured the public that it will continue to work with the various security agencies to ensure peace and tranquility in the area.

The Minister explained that Under Section 1 of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491) which deals with the Notification to the Police on Special Events, REGSEC draws the attention of the general public to subsections (1 )(2)(3)(4) and (5) of the said section of this Act and wishes to advise the populace within the Region and Nsawam Adoagyiri in particular of the implications of flouting this law.

According to the REGSEC, any person who desires to hold any special event within the meaning of this Act in any public place shall notify the police of his intention not less than 5 days before the date of the special event.

‘’The notification shall be in writing and signed by or on behalf of the organisers of the special event and shall specify- (a) the place and hour of the special event, (b) the nature of the special event; (c) the time of commencement; (d) the proposed route and destination, if any; and (e) proposed time of closure of the event’’, the statement read.

It further added that ‘’The notification shall be submitted to a police officer not below the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police or other police officer responsible for the nearest police station to the location of the proposed special event’’.

The REGSEC further noted that ‘’Where a police officer notified of a special event under subsection (1) has reasonable grounds to believe that the special event if held may lead to violence or endanger public (3) defence, public order, public safety, public health or the running of essential services or violate the rights and freedoms of other persons, he may request the organisers to postpone the special event to any other date or to the relocate the special event.

‘’An organizer requested under subsection (4) to postpone or relocate the holding of a special event shall within forty-eight hours of the request, notify the police officer in writing of his willingness to comply. Additionally, the general public is advised to abide by the provisions of Sections 7 and 11 ( l) ( e) of the Arms and Ammunitions Act 1972 (NRCD 9) which deals with Control of public display of arms and ammunitions and Possession of arms or ammunitions without authority respectively and abide by same.

It added that “Special events within the meaning of the Public Order Act, (ACT 49 l) include procession, parade, carnival, street dance celebration of traditional custom, outdooring of traditional ruler’’.

Police

Currently, Police from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are patrolling the community, searching for the killers behind the shooting incident.

The incident occurred after gun-wielding men and members of the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce, escorting a convoy of rival chiefs enstooled recently by Akyem Abuakwa traditional council and sworn in last Tuesday at Kyebi, stormed the Adoagyiri community amid sporadic gunshots, leading to the death incidents belonging to the opposing faction.

In that process, one member of the Okyeman task force was mistakenly gunned down, as two others sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital by police deployed to the community.

The situation is creating fear and panic among the residents as some have been reportedly fled since last night, due to the heavy presence of the Police officers deployed to the community.

-BY Daniel Bampoe