Eat Drink Music Festival Soon

The artistes billed to perform at the event

Participants of the upcoming Eat Drink Music (EDM) Festival will have lots of options to choose from a number of fun games and also enjoy a great family day out event.

Organisers of the festival have lined-up series of fun games and will be giving away amazing cash prizes to winners from the various games.

The games include: Konnect 4, FIFA, golf, flip the bottle challenge, dance trend challenge, weight lifting, bench press, push up arm rest, boxing machine big chess, archery, mini golf, Tic Tac Toe, arm wrestling, squats, planks, bench press, curls, and board games.

Participants are expected to win amazing cash prizes from the games. Cash prizes range from GH¢1,000 to as high as GH¢3,000.

Aside the games, there is going to be a special family day out and the organisers are encouraging parents to attend the festival with their kids.

The EDM Festival, slated for October 28 and 29, 2023, will be held at the Untamed Empire in Accra.

Thousands of guests will attend the festival each day and will be treated to good music and sumptuous meals. Several drink, food vendors and top music executives are attending the festival.

Some of the activities for the EDM Festival include an entrepreneurial seminar, live podcast sessions, live interactive art installations, a skill learning session (fashion, pottery, art, painting), indoor and outdoor games, among others.

The festival is poised to become a major lifestyle event in the autumn season. This is a festival curated to attract more than 10,000 attendees over the two-day period.

Leading media outlets including Citi TV, Citi FM, Max24 TV, Guide Radio, are to publicise the festival.