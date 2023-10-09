Nana Kobo Pledges Support For Underprivileged Kids

Nana Kobo (right) in a pose with Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian business man Nana Kobo, who is also an artiste manager and executive producer, has urged individuals and organisations to support Ghanaian musicians in realising their aspirations.

He declared that he had always been a fan of Ghanaian music, and would continue to support artistes to realise their ambition.

According to him, it is important to help young talented artistes in the country to develop their gifts, and to become part of the world of great acts.

He urged Ghanaians to have confidence in what we produce, and go to any length to promote and market it.

Currently, he is planning a campaign to support the creative sector as well as underprivileged in society.

In an interview, the well-known philanthropist, who has excelled at giving back to society, emphasised the need for Ghanaians to consistently demonstrate compassion towards the poor.

As a role model, he hopes that his influence and contributions will have a good effect on the lives of those in society who are in need.

“We need to keep in mind that there are people suffering in Ghana, particularly children. The small amount of assistance that our society can afford to give to a disadvantaged youngster could go a great way toward ensuring that child’s future is better and brighter,” he said.

In order to recognise Yaw Sarpong’s contributions to the development of the nation’s gospel music business, Nana Kobo donated a brand-new Toyota Rav4 car to him a few months ago.

According to Nana Kobo, the seasoned gospel artiste has made significant musical contributions to the welfare of Ghanaians, thus it is important to support and honour him while he is still alive.

Nana, who is also the patron of Priority Salvation Ministry in Accra, in partnership with the leader of the church, Prophet Nana Osei, donated items worth over GH¢50,000 to the inmates at the Mamobi Senior Correction Centre last week.

The donation forms part of the celebrations of Priority Salvation Ministry, where Nana Kobo worships, turning four years old.

Inmates at the Senior Correction Centre were entertained after the donation by highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena with some of his popular and motivational songs.

Nana Kobo recently organised a health walk dubbed “Walk for Life” at Mile 7 in Accra aimed at inspiring participants to lead healthier lifestyles.

By George Clifford Owusu