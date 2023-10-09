All Set For Tagoe Sisters @ 40 Concert

Tagoe Sisters

Renowned Ghanaian gospel music group, Tagoe Sisters, will on October 15 host a musical concert to celebrate their 40th anniversary in the gospel music industry.

The event dubbed “Tagoe Sisters @40,” will take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) and is anticipated to draw a variety of people, including ministers of God, music industry players, and music aficionados from all walks of life.

Known gospel performers like Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Rev. Thomas Yawson, Empress Gifty, Celestine Donkor, Kuame Eugene, and Perez Musik will play at the concert.

Others include Abena Serwah Ophelia, Mary Ghansah, Ceccy Twum, Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, KBKB Music, Akwaboah Music, and Nacee.

Patrons have been promised several surprises on the evening, and the organisers have also stated that the concert will undoubtedly experience God’s presence.

Tagoe Sisters, who are renowned for their affecting and fervent worship songs, are anticipated to lead a night of adoration, potent music, and a ministerial concert.

They will also be treating their fans and gospel music lovers to a repertoire of some of their famous hits songs such as ‘Yedi Nkunim’, ‘Fa Bibiara Mano’, ‘Menya Yesu’, ‘Akamafo Jesus’, ‘Orekyikye’, many others.

Known in real life as Lydia Dedei Yawson, née Tagoe, and Elizabeth Korkoi Tagoe, they have been singing in the gospel music industry since 1983 under the brand name Tagoe Sisters.

By George Clifford Owusu