Ebony Reign’s Family Celebrates Her Birthday With Jollof Party

The late Ebony

Family of late songstress, Ebony Reigns organised a Jollof party on Wednesday night to celebrate her birthday in Accra.

The ceremony was also part of efforts to further keep Ebony’s memory 4years after her death.

Ebony met her untimely death in a road accident together with her friends, Francisca Kuri otherwise called Frankie and Francis Atsu Vondee, a soldier on February 8, 2018.

They were travelling in a Jeep with registration AS-497-16 from Sunyani to Accra when the accident occurred.

But for the accident which claimed her life, Ebony would have turned 24 years.

The family decided to celebrate day without her regardless.

Her mum, Beatrice Oppong Martin was at the event and entertained guests who showed up for her daughter’s occasion.

As guests partied deep into the night, Madam Beatrice took over the dancefloor, shaking her body to Ebony’s Poison, which earned her a nomination for the African Fans’ Favorite category at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2017 edition according to an Adomonline report.

Guests cheered her on as she sang word-for-word and the cameras did not stop flicking.

By Francis Addo