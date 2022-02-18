I Am Ready For Hearts… Kotoko Striker Taunts

Frank Mbella Etouga

In form Asante Kotoko forward Franck Mbella Etouga says he and his mates are armed to the teeth for the Super Clash this Sunday in Accra.

The Camerounian is experiencing a smooth run this season (Current top scorer), with his latest exploit being a hat trick he posted when Kotoko hosted Accra Lions six days ago.

And with the country’s two rivals clashing this weekend, the striker appear ready to replicate his fine form against coach Samuel Boadu’s men in their outstanding league game.

The striker told the media after the Accra Lions brilliance that he was preparing for their bitterest rivals despite their 12 points superior difference.

Kotoko have proven worthy campaigners so far, winning eleven of their 16 league games.

The Camerounian forward said ahead of the clash, “Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak, I will be ready for them.”

So far, Mbella has scored in eleven of his 12 Kotoko appearances this season and is the current top scorer of the league.

He added “I am very happy to score a hat-trick today, I say thank you to the team, management team and all of Kotoko. I am very happy.”

Kotoko have lost just two games and drew three times as compared to Hearts’ four loses six draws.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum