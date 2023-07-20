Ebony Reigns Never Really Had A Breakthrough- Lawrence Tetteh

Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh has debunked claims that the late Ebony Reigns was enjoying wealth before her untimely death.

He told Joy Prime that Ebony had nothing financially.

She wasn’t rich as it was perceived.

“Ebony had nothing. Ebony was not 21 years old when she died. She died before she turned 21. Ebony’s biggest contract with Bullet and his team had not materialized before she died. Ebony had also never been to Europe before she died.

“The only privilege she was going to have was to go abroad, which was what connected me to the fact that she was to go before she died. So, she never really had a breakthrough. She was in the pipeline for a major breakthrough, which never happened,” he indicated.

He continued that Ebony’s passing brought opportunities for her family.

He facilitated the visa acquisition process for her family members to travel to Europe, providing them with a chance to experience what Ebony had aspired to achieve.

Dr. Tetteh was one of the personalities who played a pivotal role in the organization of Ebony’s funeral. He is close to the family.