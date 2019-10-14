EC Announces Vote Transfer

Jean Mensa – EC Chairperson

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that it will from Friday October 25, to Monday, November 4, 2019, receive transfer of votes and proxy voting.

During the period mentioned above, it said, all security personnel who registered previously in the districts where they reside should contact the District Offices in their respective districts for a transfer of their votes.

That, according to a statement signed by the Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, is to enable them to vote in their special voting exercise scheduled for December 10, 2019, ahead of the referendum.

“The general public is hereby informed that the period for application for transfer of votes, special voting and proxy is between 25th October and 4th November, 2019.”

BY Melvin Tarlue