EC Boss Receives Award

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, says attitude is everything and determines how far a person goes in life.

“Most people who have made it in life will testify that, it is not only the degrees but the right attitude, perseverance, determination, humility, courage and resilience that took them to the top,” she said.

Mrs Mensa said this when she received the NanaYaa Most Confident Personality Award for being a strong person before, during and after the 2020 election.

The award was conferred on her by the Spirit, Soul & Body Workshop (SSBW), a non-governmental organization with focus on social welfare, at its 10th anniversary in Accra.

The EC Chairperson said, “We need to rely on God in all our endeavors,” but it was also important to have the right attitude always.

Reverend Betty Mensah, President, Aflame Ladies Network, said right attitude was important in “breaking barriers for success and it was a gift, revolving around a way a person spoke and responded to situations, which in the end brought blessings or frustrations.

Reverend Nanayaa Tina Owusu-Prempwh, Executive Director, SSBW, said the Organisation was set up to motivate and change lives of people who were going through difficulties.

She said the SSBW platform had created an opportunity to save lives of people who wanted to commit suicide and said it had saved many lives in the past 10 years and gave thanks to God.

Rev Prempeh added that the workshop had helped its members to network, got life partners, job opportunities and believed that the years ahead would be phenomenal.

The celebration was on the theme; “Attitude is everything.”

