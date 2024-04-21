EC Clears Six To Contest Ejisu By-Election

Kwabena Boateng

Six candidates have been cleared by the Electoral Commission, EC to contest in the upcoming Ejisu by-election in the Ashanti Region scheduled for Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

The Ejisu seat has been vacant since March 7, 2024, following the death of its Member of Parliament for the area, Dr John A. Kumah, who is yet to be buried.

The nominations opened by the Electoral Commission were officially closed on Thursday, April 18 with six candidates, made up of two females and four males successfully filed their nominations and cleared to contest.

The candidates are; Esther Osei representing the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and picking the number one spot followed by the NPP’s Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), and a former NPP MP who is contesting as an independent candidate, Ing. Kwabena Owusu Aduomi.

The other two candidates are Gabriel Agyemang Joseph and Attakorah Joseph both going Independent and picking 5 and 6 respectively.

The Electoral Commission per the 1992 constitution opened nominations on April 9 to hold a by-election to elect a representative for the constituency.

Meanwhile, the largest opposition party the NDC has decided not to contest stating that they are focusing on the December 7 general elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe