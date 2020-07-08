EC Registers 2,576,854 In 7 Days

Jean Mensa

The ongoing voted registration exercise has recorded 2576854 at the end of day 7.

According to the EC, the first phase had 2,215,817 eligible voters getting their names on the register.

The first day of the second phase recorded 361,038 bringing the total registrants to 2,576,854 in 7days registration.

The commission is patting its back for a job well down saying that exercise has been very successful.

At media briefing Wednesday, EC deputy chairperson in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey said a substantial number of registrants used Ghana Card in the range of about 60%, follow by guarantors with fewer people using passports.

Mr Tettey says the outcome is very satisfactory. “So far so good,” he stated.

The Chairperson, Jean Mensa buttressing their expectations, said the commission was expecting an average of 100,000 registered voters per day, but recording far more than that.

She said the commission is committed to ensuring Covid-19 health protocols.