Finance Ministry Staff To Work From Home After COVID-19 Testing

The Ministry of Finance has asked its employees to work from home after a mass Covid-19 testing exercise was conducted at the Ministry.

Although the test results are yet to be released, an internal memo from the Chief Director’s office signed by Patrick Nomo, indicated that staff who test positive for the virus will be informed “and will receive the necessary care from appropriate health authorities designated by the Minister of Health.”

“In view of the preparations towards the mid-year review of the budget, a core team of staff will work from approved location to complete the Mid-Year Review,” the memo also noted.

It said staff will be duly informed about the appropriate date to return to the office to work while urging them to continue to adhere to the safety protocols which have been put in place at the Ministry to ensure their protection against Covid-19.

“Our no Face Mask, No Entry, campaign remains in force and it is now backed by an executive instrument. The ministry remains committed to protecting staff and ensuring your health and safety and will continue to ensure adherence to the protocols while carrying out our mandate,” the memo stated.

A number of government institutions have had to take drastic measures in the bid to stem the tide after results of tests conducted on a number of staff returned positive.

Institutions like the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) have shut down while Cocobod has said it is closing down its Accra head office for a two day fumigation exercise.

Ghana’s foremost health centre, the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has announced that it is suspending all non-emergency surgical cases for two weeks.

GHS Warning

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) had announced about a fortnight ago that the infection mode was taking a new turn.

GHS Director-General Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye had said that Covid-19 cases have been recorded in some specific industries and government agencies.

He said confirmed Covid-19 cases were being recorded in oil and gas companies, media houses and government agencies in particular but did not give any figure for the cases recorded in those areas.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri