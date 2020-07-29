EC Registers Over 1,000 First Time Voters In Hohoe

A total of 1,568 first time voters have been registered and issued voter identity cards in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region.

Seven hundred and seventy-three representing 49.3 per cent are males while 795 representing 50.7 per cent being females.

Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer Enoch Danso Agyekum, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said 45,490 eligible voters in the Municipality were issued voter’s cards as at Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He said 35,162 registrants representing 77.3 per cent acquired their voter’s cards using the Ghana Card.

Mr Agyekum noted that 9,878 people representing 21.7 per cent registered through guarantors and added that 450 registered using the Passport, which represented 0.99 per cent

He said the number of challenged cases in the Municipality had increased to 202 adding that the Municipal Review Committee was still dealing with the cases.

A GNA visit to some registration centres revealed that there were no queues, while almost all centres were partially empty hours after midday.

The Municipality has also not recorded any issues of faulty Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines while enforcing strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols at all registration centres.