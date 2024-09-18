EC Responds To NDC Petition

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission, EC has formally acknowledged receipt of the Opposition National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) petition, submitted after their demonstration on Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

In a statement issued last night, the Commission has assured the public that it will review the petition and provide a response in the coming days.

This development comes amid growing tensions ahead of Ghana’s December 2024 elections.

The NDC’s demonstration and subsequent petition highlight concerns over the electoral process, particularly regarding the voters’ register.

The Commission emphasized its commitment to delivering a credible and robust final register, stressing that the voters’ register is the foundation of fair and transparent elections.

With the process still in its early stages, the Commission reassured the public that its doors remain open for engagement with the NDC and other stakeholders.

The Opposition NDC’s concerns are not unprecedented. Ghana’s electoral system has faced scrutiny in the past, with allegations of rigging and manipulation.

However, the Electoral Commission has consistently maintained that the outcome of elections is determined at the polling stations, citing improvements and enhancements to the electoral system over the years.

-BY Daniel Bampoe