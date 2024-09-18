Local Govt Ministry Launches Field Verification Of Upgrade Of Districts

Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah

The Ministry of Local Government has embarked on a significant step towards addressing the numerous petitions received for the creation and elevation of various Municipal and District Assemblies (M/DAs).

In a notification letter dated September 12, 2024, the Ministry announced the formation of an Inter-Institutional Task Team to conduct field assessments of the petitions.

The task team’s primary objective is to verify the authenticity and validity of the petitions submitted by Chiefs, Traditional Authorities, Members of Parliament, Opinion Leaders, Citizens, and M/DAs.

The exercise, slated to take place from September 15 to 20, 2024, will enable the Ministry to make informed decisions regarding the creation and elevation of new districts.

In a statement, the Ministry said the task team would visit affected M/DAs, reviewing relevant documents, maps, and photographs to assess the feasibility of creating or elevating new districts.

M/DAs are requested to provide necessary support to ensure the success of this national assignment.

This development demonstrates the Ministry’s commitment to decentralization and effective governance, ensuring that the needs and concerns of local communities are addressed.

However, the outcome of the field verification exercise will likely have significant implications for the country’s administrative landscape.

–BY Daniel Bampoe