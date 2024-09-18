Ghana Passport Applicants Face October 18 Deadline

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a critical reminder to passport applicants who paid for their applications before April 1, 2024, but haven’t completed the biometric data capture process.

According to the Ministry in a statement, these individuals must visit their selected Passport Application Centres (PACs) to finalize their applications before October 18, 2024.

Failure to do so will result in the invalidation of their applications.

The announcement specifically targets applicants who paid GH¢100 or GH¢150 under the old payment system.

This development comes as part of the Ministry’s efforts to streamline the passport application process and eliminate backlog.

To put this into perspective, the passport application process has undergone significant changes in recent years.

The Ministry introduced an online application system to improve efficiency and reduce processing times, but despite these efforts, delays and challenges persist.

The October 18 deadline is non-negotiable.

Applicants who fail to complete their biometric data capture by this date will have their applications invalidated.

This will necessitate re-applying and re-paying the processing fees.

However, the Ministry urges all affected applicants to take immediate action to avoid disappointment.

