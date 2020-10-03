EC To Compile Special Voting List December 1

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission says it will compile the Special Voting List on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

In a statement dated October 2, 2020, the EC says pursuant to the Public Elections Regulations, 2020 (C.I 127), Regulation 23, it will compile the Special Voting List ahead of election 2020.

Special voting refers to voters who as a result of their duties on Election Day, are unable to vote at the polling stations where they are registered on the day of election.

Such persons include security personnel, journalists and EC officials.

As such, the EC has asked such individuals to submit their Voter ID card to the Commission, through the I.T projects at its headquarters on or before Thursday, October 15, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue