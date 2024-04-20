ECG Applauds Stakeholders For Their Support In Addressing Power Challenges In Tema

In a show of appreciation, Ing. Horace Nkansah, the Manager of the Tema South District Office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), conveyed gratitude to a diverse group of stakeholders for their concerted efforts in keeping the district informed about challenges related to power supply.

The acknowledgment was made during a stakeholders meeting held on Thursday, 18th April 2024, at the Tema New Town CHPS compound, where a gathering of opinion leaders and assembly members came together to discuss critical matters pertinent to power distribution within the district.

Ing. Nkansah, in his address, expressed heartfelt appreciation to all stakeholders for their unwavering support, particularly in promptly identifying faults and addressing outages affecting localized areas or specific customer groups. He shed light on ongoing system improvement initiatives, such as the project at Acheampong Village, aimed at enhancing the overall power supply services rendered to customers across the district.

The assembly members reciprocated the sentiment by commending the ECG management for engaging with them to discuss matters of mutual interest. They lauded the faults team of the district for their swift responses to reported issues, emphasizing the importance of efficient fault resolution. Additionally, concerns regarding meter acquisition and occurrences of low voltage were raised, prompting constructive dialogue between the stakeholders and ECG officials.

The ECG representatives present at the meeting responded to the raised issues by providing valuable insights on streamlining the meter application process directly with ECG. Moreover, a call to action was made to the stakeholders to report instances of illegal connections, as such unauthorized activities contribute to the prevalence of low voltage incidents experienced by customers intermittently.

The Tema South District of ECG encompasses a vast area spanning Tema New Town, Bankuman, Manhean, parts of the Industrial area, and Communities 1 to 6. The collaborative efforts and constructive engagements witnessed at the stakeholders meeting underscore the shared commitment towards enhancing power supply reliability and service delivery within the district.