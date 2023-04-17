ECG Disconnects Accra Digital Centre, AirtelTigo Pays GH¢1M

The Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd. (ECG), has disconnected power to the Accra digital Centre over non-payment of a GH¢600,000 bill.

The disconnection is part of a month-long exercise across all of ECG’s operational areas to retrieve debts owed the Company, and to check for illegal connections.

Speaking to the media, the Public Relations Officer of ECG, Accra West region, Fred Baimbill-Johnson, noted that the exercise has been successful so far.

“As an Electricity distribution company, disconnection is often our last resort when all efforts to retrieve payments fail and we are without any options”, he said.

The team also visited the Head office of AirtelTigo, and fter discussions with the management, AirtelTigo made payment of GH¢1 million to settle their debts to ECG.

The Accra West team commended some organisations including Fanmilk Ghana Ltd, Accra breweries Ltd. and Blue Skies for being prompt with payment of their bills.

The Accra West Regional General Manager, Ing. Emmanuel Akinie advised customers to shun engaging in illegal activities which bleed the company of needed revenue for system improvement works.

ECG embarked on a month-long Nationwide Revenue Mobilisation exercise, commencing March 20 and would end April 20, 2023.

The exercise will focus on all categories of customers in arrears including State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), and will be monitored by special teams who will apprehend and prosecute customers who attempt to interfere with the exercise, and/or undertake illegal self-reconnection after disconnection.”

The ECG has announced that it has retrieved GH¢2.5 billion out of the GH¢5.7 billion debt owed by customers.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak