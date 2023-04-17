Foreign Affairs Minister Meets Italian Counterpart: Calls For Bilateral Engagements In Agriculture, Other Areas

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey (L) in a handshake with Antonio Tajani

GHANA’S MINISTER for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has called for more bilateral engagements between Ghana and Italy in areas such as agriculture and trade.

According to her, these were areas that both countries were yet to explore despite their longstanding relationship.

The Foreign Affairs Minister made this call in a meeting with her Italian counterpart, H.E. Antonio Tajani, in Rome last Tuesday.

The meeting, which formed part of an official working visit to Italy by Ghana’s Minister, featured series of discussions on mutually beneficial issues aimed at strengthening further the existing bilateral ties between Ghana and Italy while exploring more economic opportunities.

She commended the Italian government for their cooperation and support over the years in key areas including education, sports, energy etc; and touted the various flagship programmes introduced by President Akufo-Addo such as the ‘Free Senior High School policy’; ‘One district, One Factory’; and digitalization, as part of his vision to empower Ghanaians financially while creating opportunities for all.

She stressed on the need for both countries to however, widen their net of cooperation, focusing on other equally important sectors such as agriculture, security, trade and investmen as this, she explained, would inure to the benefit of both countries.

Madam Botchwey also highlighted the need for partnership in industrialization on the back of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), while urging them and other development partners of the continent to “leverage the continental pact to explore the opportunities it harvests.”

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey interacting with H.E Antonio Taraji.

On security, Madam Botchwey expressed her and Ghana’s appreciation to the European Union (EU) of which Italy is a part, for their support in ensuring peace and security in the Sahel Region; and commended them for helping curb insecurity and forestalling insurgency in the Region thereby avoiding spill overs that would destabilize the peace needed for its development.

On his part, the Italian Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Coooperation, H.E. Antonio Tajanj, who also doubles as Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister, reirated the essence of the positive relationship between Italy and Ghana and expressed that it was “heartwarming” to host Madam Ayorkor Botchwey to discuss matters of mutual concern and interest.

While briefing the Hon. Minister on the aspirations of the Italian government in becoming the leading European energy hub, H.E. Tajani recalled Italy’s bid to host the World Expo 2030 and sought Ghana’s support for the candidature.

He further elaborated on the upcoming Italy-Africa Conference to be held in the fourth quarter of 2023 and aimed at promoting initiatives that would enhance relations between Italy and Africa.

He applauded Ghana for her resilience in attaining self-sufficiency and reliance which has seen the two countries transition from aid to trade and were working together.

Ghana’s Minister was in the company of Ghana’s Ambassador to Italy, Madam Merene Botsio Benyah; the Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy Ambassador, Matilda Alomatu Osei-Agyeman; and other officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

BY Nii Adjei Mensahfio