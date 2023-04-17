6 To Contest NPP Primary In Kumawu

Six out of eight parliamentary aspirants of the governing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been cleared to contest the party’s primary in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Two other persons who also picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming by-election in the Constituency have their fate hanging in a balance as they are yet to be cleared by the Vetting Committe.

The vetting was conducted on Sunday, April 16 with the party’s primary scheduled to be held on Sunday, April 23.

However, the party has conducted a ballot for the six who have been cleared.

Some of the NPP aspirants eying the seat incude former MP, Yaw Baah, the First Vice Chairman Appiah Kubi, the Director of Health Promotions at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Aboagye Dacosta and Dr Philip Banor of the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA) among others.

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled on Kwasi Amankwa as its candidate for the by-election scheduled for May 23.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin declared the Kumawu seat vacant following the demise of the Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah.

Mr Basoah, who died on Tuesday, March 28, had won the seat for the NPP in the last election.

By Vincent Kubi