EC Holds Kumawu By-Election On May 23

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, May 23 to hold the by-election in the Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

Nomination forms have already been made available for download on the EC website.

Announcing the timeline for the by-election in a press release, the EC said the nomination form has been uploaded online since Friday, April 14 and will be there till Friday, May 5.

The nominations will be received at the Sekyere Kumawu District Office of the Commission from Tuesday, May 2 to Friday, May 5 between the hours of 9am and 12noon and from 2pm to 5pm.

The filing fee has been pecked at GH¢10,000 as all completed nomination forms are expected to be delivered in quadruplicate, according to the press release signed by Jean Mensah, EC chairperson.

The by-election follows the death of the Member of Parliament (MP) Philip Basoah, on Tuesday, March 28,2023.

His seat was consequently declared vacant by the Speaker of Parliament and the EC was duly informed.

The two major political parties have been preparing for the exercise despite the EC’s delay in announcing the date.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has settled on Kwasi Amankwaa as its candidate for the by-election while the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will elect its candidate on Sunday, April 23.

By Vincent Kubi