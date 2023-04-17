3 Suspected Armed Robbers Burnt To Death

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that three suspected armed robbers have been burnt to death at Moseaso in the Wassa Amenfi West District of the Western Region.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, April 15, 2023 when the suspects attempted to rob some miners in the area.

Luck eluded the suspects in their alleged robbery expedition as they were arrested and instance justice meted out on them by setting them ablaze.

An eyewitness whose name was given as Bright Agyemfra told a media outlet that, the four alleged robbers attempted robbing miners in the area but failed in their attempts and were subsequently arrested.

The angry mob set three ablaze, burning beyond recognition but the police quickly intervened and rescue one of them.

The charred bodies have been deposited at the Wassa Amenfi Government hospital for autopsy and preservation.

By Vincent Kubi