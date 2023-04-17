Fastforward Investment Ghana Limited Partners With Clarks To Bring Iconic British Footwear Brand To Ghanaian Market

Fastforward Investment Ghana limited, the biggest fashion retailer in Ghana that specializes in bringing international brands to the African market and boats of the following franchises; Fastforward Sports, Levis, Charles Tyrwhitt, Swatch and Puma. The company has recently announced a partnership with Clarks to introduce the brand to Ghanaian consumers through a franchise model.

Clarks is a British footwear brand that has been in business for over 195 years and 750 stores globally. It is a well-known footwear brand that offers stylish and comfortable shoes for men, women, and children.

In recent years, Clarks has been expanding its global footprint through partnerships with local retailers and franchises. As a franchise, the Clarks store at the Accra mall in Ghana is owned and operated by FastForward Stores. With Clarks’ reputation for quality and durability, as well as Fastforward’s experience in the Ghanaian market, this partnership is expected to be a success.

Clarks whose brand purpose is ‘‘to define comfort in movement through innovation’’ will introduce itself in the Ghana market with their latest SS23 Campaign tagged “For the World Ahead”. Officially launching the store in the Accra mall, the C.E.O of Fastforward and Smartmark Limited, Mr. John Onyeoguzoro said ‘’…Originality and innovation have always been in Clarks’ DNA and we know more than anyone how small steps create big strides..So to change the world of tomorrow, we’re moving forward today. “For the World Ahead” this season, the spotlight shines on the Clarks collective featuring a trifecta of trailblazers which shares compelling narratives while flaunting Clarks’ signature footwear collection.’’

This new Clarks store at the Accra mall features a wide variety of shoes, ranging from casual sneakers to dress shoes and everything in between. It will also offer a range of sizes and widths to ensure that customers can find the perfect fit. Customers can expect to receive exceptional service at the new Clarks store. The staff is knowledgeable about the products and will be happy to assist customers in finding the perfect pair of shoes.

Overall, the addition of the Clarks franchise at the mall is great news for shoppers who are looking for high-quality, stylish, and comfortable footwear. Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of sneakers or dress shoes for a special occasion, the new Clarks store at the mall is definitely worth checking out.

As part of the roll-out plan, Clarks stores will be located in major malls and on the high streets in Ghana and Nigeria to enable loyal customers access the brand. Locate the Clarks Store at the ACCRA MALL; PLOT C11, TETTEH QUARSHIE INTERCHANGE, SPINTEX ROAD. ACCRA, GHANA. Also, you can call on +233 50 297 8602, +233 59 811 3381 or Shop online on www. ffstores.com