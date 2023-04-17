John Mensah Wades Into Appiah-Oduro Sarfo Saga

John Mensah, Stephen Appiah-Nana Oduro Sarfo

Former Ghana captain, John Mensah, has waded into the recent Stephen Appiah-Nana Oduro Sarfo saga.

The ex-Olympic Lyon defender has joined the many aggrieved members of the Professional Football Association of Ghana (PFAG) to slam the Executive Council member for what the Association say was a loose comment.

While some of the PFAG members are demanding unqualified apology for his comments, others have said he should retract his statement.

“…I think Oduro Sarfo was not fair to Stephen at all taking into consideration Appiah’s contribution to football not only in Ghana but beyond,” said Mensah, also known as the Rock.

He added, “Oduro Sarfo should retract his statement, today it is Stephen, it could be me or any of my colleagues. I think it was a below the belt comment and highly disrespectful to our former captain.”

Last week, the Executive Council member said in a radio interview that Appiah needs to be schooled to attain a spot in managerial roles in Ghana football.

“Samuel Eto’o is the FA president for Cameroon. He needed to go to school so he could better himself academically.

“He joined associations that are affiliated with their FA before making plans to contest. If Stephen Appiah wants to play a key role or wants to lead the GFA, he needs to have better academic knowledge and certificates,” Oduro Sarfo told Onua FM.

And using seasoned football administrator Alhaji Grusah as a classical example, he said “…look at the number of players he has produced including Sammy Osei Kuffuor, Ibrahim Tanko and the rest. So where lies his argument that Stephen should go to school before attaining a managerial role in football administration?”

The FA Executive Council member, in clarifying his statement, said he was misinterpreted and meant that Appiah should acquire the needed requirement for football administration.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum