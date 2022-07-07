ECG Extends Grace Period To Customers

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has extended by two weeks, the grace period given to its customers to rectify all anomalies with their metres.

The power distributor in last month gave its customers whose electric metres had faults to report to its offices and have the anomalies addressed ahead of a customer update exercise.

The one-month moratorium given to customers to herald a nationwide exercise of auditing all metres ended on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, but the company in a statement indicated that it has extended the period to July 20, 2022 to further give customers the opportunity to report to its District/Regional offices for rectification issues with their metres.

The anomalies to be addressed during the period include post-paid customers who have metres but do not receive bills, prepaid customers who do not purchase electricity credits and customers whose metres are faulty.

Others are customers who have by-passed or tampered with their metres and are therefore, not paying for the full cost of power usage as well as customers who have engaged in any form of electrical illegality etc.

The statement added that “customers are encouraged to take advantage of this extension to report all anomalies. It must be noted that, after the expiration of this extended moratorium, customers who are caught stealing electricity will be charged with the offence of stealing in accordance with the law and their names will be published widely.”

BY Gibril Abdul Razak