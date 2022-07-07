New High Court Opens At Sowutuom

The Chief Justice, Justice Anin Yeboah, has established a High Court at Sowutuom in the Ga Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region as part of efforts to make justice delivery accessible to the citizenry.

The Court located within the premises of the already commissioned District Court commenced operations on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The siting of the Court in that jurisdiction also forms part of measures to ease the burden on court users who travel to the Central Business District to access justice.

A statement signed by the Judicial Secretary, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo encouraged the general public, especially those within the environs of the Ga Central Municipality and adjoining areas to make use of the facility.

The Sowutuom District Court which now houses the High Court is adjacent the Sowutuom Police Station and was inaugurated by the late Justice Samuel Marful-Sau in February 2020, on behalf of the Chief Justice.

The Court serves communities such as Sowutuom, Ablekuma, Kwashiebu, Awoshie, Santa Maria, Nii Okaiman West, Nii Okaiman East, Lomnava and Anyaa.The Chief Justice in a speech read on his behalf during the inauguration said “the significance of today’s inauguration lies in the fact that it is a step further to ensuring that justice can and will be accessed at the doorstep of citizens in and around Sowutuom. This building symbolizes the rule of law, and as such, the sitting Magistrate is expected to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will”.

He encouraged the public to report any staff of the Service who makes any unlawful demand in the discharge of his or her duties to the Complaints Unit of the Service. “Let me stress the following matters of public interest which border on the integrity of the judicial system.”

“No accused person or persons are required to pay money before they are granted bail. Court users must always insist on taking receipts for any money paid for any transactions and when money is paid into court for a beneficiary, court officials have no right to keep the money for any purpose. If anybody feels that he has a grievance against any of our staff, he is at liberty to report to our Complaints Unit and the matter will be taken up,” he said.

