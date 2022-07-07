Alavanyo Queen Promotes STEM Among Young Students

The students with their certificates

Students in the Alavanyo Traditional Area have benefited from a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programme designed to improve academic performance, life planning, and career progression of pupils in the area.

The programme which benefited hundreds of students from both primary and junior high levels had 80 pupils from both levels eventually partaking in an assessment to select the best.

In the end, 20 pupils; ten from primary and ten from junior high came out tops and were awarded for their outstanding performance in the maiden STEM and academic improvement programme of the area.

They all received cash prizes and some learning materials, such as books.

Master Bayere Precious of Alavanyo Wudidi E.P Primary School and Miss Kporvuvu Josephine of the Alavanyo Wudidi M/A JHS emerged winners in the primary and JHS categories respectively.

The programme was initiated by the Paramount Queen of the Alavanyo Traditional Area, Mamaga Ametor Hoebuadzu II in response to what she said was poor results from the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to her, apart from seeking to improve the academic performance of children in the area, the initiative intended to protect the interest of women and children in the area by improving education, health, security, and general welfare.

“I see education as one of the keys to development that can open the door for my children in the traditional area. I need to start with exams in four key subjects; Science, ICT, English Language, and Mathematics.”

She said STEM was prioritized because it contributes to improving lives and gives the younger generation a better chance at a good future. It is also her way of contributing to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Richard Kitsi, the Project Lead of the programme, dubbed Alavanyo STEM Academy said this is just the beginning of a bigger dream. He revealed that soon, children in the area will be equipped with programming, artificial intelligence, robotics engineering, and machine learning skills.

The goal is to give children in the area more options for a successful career path and in turn improve development in Alavanyo, he noted.

The Chief Inspector of Schools at the Hohoe Municipal Education Directorate, Edmund Batse, commended the initiative and assured that the Education Directorate fully endorses and supports the initiative.

He also appealed to donors, philanthropists, and corporate organisations to support Mamaga Hoebuadzu to sustain the programme. He encouraged parents to be committed to the education of their wards.

The children were also advised to make good use of the opportunity provided by their Queen Mother, parents, and the government.

From Fred Duodu, Alavanyo (k.duodu@yahoo.com)